Japan Mulling System to Prevent Illicit Resale by Foreign Visitors

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling coalition are considering a new consumption tax exemption system for foreign visitors to the country following a series of illicit resale cases, informed sources said Tuesday.

Under the new system, such visitors are expected to pay consumption tax and then get a refund if authorities confirm the items they purchased.

The tax system research councils of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, will discuss the new system, which will be reflected in the ruling parties' tax reform outline for fiscal 2024, starting in April next year.

The system is unlikely to be introduced in fiscal 2024, and the government and ruling coalition will continue to study details such as the system's design and the timing of its introduction, according to the sources.

Currently, visitors to Japan are exempted from the consumption tax when they buy items at duty-free shops. In recent years, however, there have been a number of cases in which such visitors resold in the country the products they purchased at such shops and gained profits illicitly.

