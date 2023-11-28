BOJ's Latent Loss on JGBs Hits Record 10.5 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan said Tuesday that an unrealized loss on its holdings of Japanese government bonds ballooned to a record high of 10.5 trillion yen at the end of September from 157.1 billion yen six months before.

The surge in the latent loss stemmed from a rise in long-term JGB yields as a result of the central bank tweaking the yield curve control program being implemented as part of its ultraeasy monetary policy. Higher yields mean a drop in market prices of JGBs.

As the central bank adopts an accounting method based on the assumption that JGBs are held to maturity, the unrealized losses are not reflected in its earnings report.

Even if the BOJ faces an increase in such a loss, it will not affect its policy operations, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has said.

Still, a possible rise in concerns over the BOJ's financial standing may impact the bond and foreign exchange markets.

