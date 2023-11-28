BOJ's Latent Loss on JGBs Swells to 10.5 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan said Tuesday that unrealized loss on its holdings of Japanese government bonds ballooned to 10.5 trillion yen at the end of September from 157.1 billion yen six months before.

The surge in the latent loss stemmed from a rise in long-term JGB yields as a result of the central bank tweaking the yield curve control program being implemented as part of its ultraeasy monetary policy. Higher yields mean a drop in market prices of JGBs.

