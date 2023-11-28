159 Report Sexual Abuse by Jehovah's Witnesses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A survey showed Tuesday that 159 people have experienced sexual abuse in the Jehovah's Witnesses religious organization in Japan.

The survey was conducted online in July by a group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers.

The 159 respondents said that they had been sexually assaulted by followers, shown publications containing sexual expressions that were inappropriate for their age, or forced to confess their sexual experiences.

On Tuesday, the group submitted a written request to the Children and Families Agency for a system to financially compensate victims of sexual abuse, with the Jehovah's Witnesses bearing the costs.

In the survey, 37 people said they were sexually assaulted, including 35 who were minors when they became victims. Of them, 24 said they were touched directly or over their clothes, 14 said they were spoken to in a sexual way, and 11 said they were seen or photographed naked or in underwear.

