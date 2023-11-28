Japan Emperor, Empress Welcome Vietnamese Presidential Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako welcomed Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the four held talks for around 25 minutes and had lunch together.

During the meeting, the president said that everyone in Vietnam remembers visits to the Southeast Asian country by Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince, in 2009 and by then Emperor Akihito and then Empress Michiko in 2017.

The Emperor expressed his hope that the Vietnamese leader's visit to Japan will help further the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

At the luncheon, the 14 participants, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, toasted with sake to accompany Japanese appetizers such as "oshizushi" pressed sushi.

