Nippon Life to Acquire Nichiigakkan Parent for 210 B. Yen

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. will acquire Nichii Holdings Co., the parent of Japan's leading nursing care provider Nichiigakkan Co., for about 210 billion yen, it was learned Tuesday.

Nippon Life apparently hopes to expand its customer base by entering the nursing care business, which is seeing growing demand on the back of the aging of the country's population.

The insurer will acquire almost all outstanding Nichii Holdings shares from an investment fund after gaining approval from the Financial Services Agency, informed sources said.

Nichiigakkan is the core unit of the Nichii Holdings group, which operates nursing care and medical office work businesses.

In 1999, Nippon Life and Nichiigakkan formed a business partnership in the field of life care, which includes child care and nursing care. Under the partnership, Nichiigakkan provides nursing care consultation and other services to Nippon Life policyholders.

