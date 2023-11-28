Japan to Seek UNESCO Memory of World Listing for A-Bomb Photos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's culture ministry said Tuesday that it will recommend that a set of photographs and films taken after the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima be added to UNESCO's Memory of the World register.

The move was approved at a liaison meeting of relevant ministries and agencies on the day. Japan will seek the inscription in 2025, which will mark the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city in the closing days of World War II.

At the meeting, the government also decided to seek such listing for about 12,000 woodblock-printed Buddhist scriptures collected by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Tokugawa Shogunate in Japan's Edo era, and donated to Zojoji temple in Tokyo's Minato Ward. The scriptures will be recommended for the second time.

"They are all precious memory heritages that deserve to be registered," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. "We'll work toward their registration."

The visual documents of the atomic bombing consist of 1,532 photographs taken by a total of 27 citizens and news photographers, as well as the Imperial Japanese Army, and two news films made by a film company between Aug. 6, 1945, the day of the bombing, and the end of December that year.

