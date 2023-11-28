Japan Ambassador Meets Astellas Employee Detained in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi met Tuesday with a Japanese employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. who has been detained in China since March this year on suspicion of espionage, diplomatic sources said.

During their 30-minute meeting, the Astellas employee, in his 50s, said that he has no particular health problems, according to the sources.

Tarumi is slated to leave his current post next month.

The Japanese government is calling for the Japanese man to be released soon. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the request when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco earlier this month.

The man was detained by Chinese authorities in March, just before his planned return home after being stationed in China. He was formally arrested in October.

