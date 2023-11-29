Russia to Be Absent from 2025 Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Russia said Tuesday that it will not participate in the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, citing a lack of communication with the organizer.

Russia made the announcement at a general meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris.

A Russian representative asked for permission to speak and announced the country's decision not to participate, just after Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, and others explained the progress of preparations for the event.

Tokyo's worsened relations with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine may be behind the Russian decision.

Also at the meeting, the BIE decided that the 2030 Expo will be held in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh.

