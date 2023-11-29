Toyota Resumes Minivan Production in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. resumed the production of its Noah and Voxy minivans in Japan on Wednesday after confirming that procedural flaws related to the vehicles will not pose any safety problems.

The flaws were found in Toyota's applications to obtain type approval for a steering column for the mainstay minivans supplied by affiliated parts maker Jtekt Corp., sources said.

Since the type approval is necessary to make and sell the Noah and Voxy vehicles, Toyota had suspended production lines for the models since Monday morning at the Fujimatsu plant of wholly owned unit Toyota Auto Body Co. in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The suspension also affected the production of the Alphard and Vellfire minivans at the same lines.

