G-7 Foreign Chiefs Seek Extension of Pause in Gaza Hostilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies, in a statement issued Wednesday, welcomed the recent pause in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip and sought the extension of the pause.

"We support the further extension of this pause and future pauses as needed to enable (humanitarian) assistance to be scaled up and to facilitate the release of all hostages," the statement said.

The G-7 ministers expressed their appreciation for "the leadership of the United States and countries in the region, especially Qatar and Egypt, and their tireless efforts to secure this and future pauses."

Also in the statement, the ministers sought the release of the crew of a car carrier that was seized by Yemen's Houthi militants in the Red Sea earlier this month.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]