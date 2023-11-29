Japan-Led Creditor Group to Reach Sri Lanka Debt Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A group of creditors led by Japan and others is expected to reach a broad agreement on debt restructuring for cash-strapped Sri Lanka, it was learned Wednesday.

The deal would include debt relief and an extension of repayment deadlines for Sri Lanka, which is effectively in default.

The creditor group, launched in April and chaired jointly by Japan, India and France, will announce the deal soon, now that it has finished discussing restructuring conditions, sources said.

The International Monetary Fund announced in October that it reached a working-level agreement on a 330-million-dollar bailout for Sri Lanka.

The IMF’s Executive Board is expected to officially approve the bailout as early as next month after the creditor group reaches the debt restructuring deal.

