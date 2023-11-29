Nihon University to Disband American Football Club

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University plans to disband its American football club following a drug scandal involving some of its members, informed sources said Wednesday.

The plan, agreed on at a meeting of the major private university's sports committee Tuesday, will be formally decided after the completion of procedures within the university.

On Aug. 5, a member of the renowned club was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal drug in the club's dormitory. Two more members were arrested on drug-related allegations later.

The university on Sept. 1 ordered the club to suspend its activities on the school premises indefinitely.

The Kantoh Collegiate Football Association on Nov. 8 decided to suspend the club from all official games throughout this season.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]