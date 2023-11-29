U.S. Osprey Crashes in Southwestern Japan; 1 Found Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. Osprey transport aircraft with a crew of six crashed Wednesday off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The crash occurred about 1 kilometer east of Yakushima at around 2:40 p.m. One of the crew members was found in nearby waters but was later confirmed dead, according to Japan's Defense Ministry and the Japan Coast Guard.

This is the first fatal Osprey crash in Japan, while fatal accidents involving the aircraft have been reported overseas.

What appeared to be debris from the CV-22 Osprey from the U.S. Yokota base in Tokyo and an apparent life raft were found near the crash site, where the water depth was about 30 meters.

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the JCG dispatched aircraft to search for and rescue the missing crew members.

