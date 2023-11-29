U.S. Osprey Crashes off Southwestern Japan Island

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A regional headquarters of the Japan Coast Guard received a report around 2:47 p.m. Wednesday that an Osprey transport aircraft had crashed off the island of Yakushima, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

According to the 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters and Japanese Defense Ministry officials, the crashed aircraft was a CV-22 Osprey belonging to the U.S. Yokota base in Tokyo, and it had a crew of six.

The regional coast guard headquarters dispatched a patrol boat and aircraft to the site, and what appears to be debris from the Osprey and an apparent life raft were confirmed from the air.

One person believed to be a crew member was found near the site but later confirmed dead, according to the regional headquarters.

A coast guard source said that the incident was reported by the crew of a fishing boat near the site. The Osprey is believed to have crashed into waters about 1 kilometer east of Yakushima.

