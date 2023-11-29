Japan Diet Passes 13-T.-Yen Extra Budget for FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday passed the government's fiscal 2023 supplementary budget to partially finance a new economic policy package.

Under the supplementary budget, general-account spending will total 13,199.2 billion yen, nearly 70 pct, or 8,875 billion yen, of which will be raised by issuing new government bonds.

On the day, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, approved the extra budget by a majority vote, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and two opposition parties--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

It was the first time Nippon Ishin had voted in favor of a government budget during the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The party, based in the western city of Osaka, backed the extra budget because it will cover expenses for the 2025 World Exposition to be held in Osaka.

Meanwhile, the DPFP supported the extra budget as it and the ruling parties are set to hold talks on a temporary gasoline tax cut.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]