Toyota, 2 Group Firms to Sell Nearly 10 Pct of Denso Shares

Nagoya, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp., Toyota Industries Corp. and Aisin Corp. will sell a total of nearly 10 pct of Denso Corp. shares, Denso said Wednesday.

Toyota Industries, Aisin and Denso are all part of the Toyota group. The share sale will mark an unwinding of cross-shareholdings within the group.

Cross-shareholdings for financial support and takeover defense "may have been too much," said Masahiro Yamamoto, head of Toyota's accounting division. "We are in talks not only with Denso but also with other (group) companies," Yamamoto added.

Given the current market price of Denso shares, proceeds from the sale are expected to be around 700 billion yen, with about 290 billion yen going to Toyota.

Toyota plans to use the money to invest in electric vehicles and other growth areas.

