Nippon Life Announces Acquisition of Nursing Care Group

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Nichii Holdings Co., the parent of leading Japanese nursing care provider Nichiigakkan Co. for about 210 billion yen.

The major Japanese life insurer hopes to boost its profitability by entering the nursing care business, which is enjoying brisk demand amid the aging of society in the country.

It also aims to expand its core business by utilizing Nichii Holdings' customer base, at a time when the life insurance business has been shrinking due to the country's falling population.

Nippon Life plans to acquire 99.6 pct of outstanding Nichii Holdings shares from shareholders including investment funds linked to U.S. investment fund Bain Capital, after obtaining approval by Japan's Financial Services Agency.

Nippon Life and Nichii Holdings formed a business alliance in 1999.

