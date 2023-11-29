Vietnam Pres. Calls for Deeper Cooperation in Address to Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong delivered a speech in the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday, calling for deeper cooperation between his country and Japan in the areas of maritime security, information sharing and U.N. peacekeeping.

The president addressed members of both Diet chambers, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in the plenary session hall of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

In his speech, Thuong expressed support for Japan to play an active role in resolving conflicts around the world through peaceful means.

The president also sought bilateral cooperation on climate change and the economy.

Thuong was the first foreign leader to deliver a speech in a Diet hall since November 2016, when then Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev did so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]