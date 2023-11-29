Japan to Designate U.S. Facilities as Security-Linked Sites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Wednesday to designate 180 sites in 25 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Aichi and Hyogo, as critical to national security under a related law.

Most of the 180 sites are Japanese Self-Defense Forces facilities, including the Defense Ministry's Ichigaya office in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, while they also include six U.S. military installations. It will be the first addition of U.S. military facilities to the list of security-linked sites.

The government is expected to start management for the new sites early next year. It has so far designated 399 such sites and plans to bring the total number to around 600 by the end of fiscal 2023.

The six U.S. military facilities to be added to the list include Kure Pier 6 in the western city of Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, and Itazuke Air Base in the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

New Chitose Airport in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido and Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Genkai nuclear power plant in the southwestern prefecture of Saga will also be added to the list.

