Toyota Again Halts Production Lines at Central Japan Plant

Nagoya, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday revealed that production lines at the Fujimatsu plant of wholly owned unit Toyota Auto Body Co. in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, have been halted again.

Wrong parts may have been used in the vehicle-assembly process of the Noah and Voxy minivans, leading to the suspension, according to the leading Japanese automaker. Production of the Alphard and Vellfire minivans manufactured on the same production lines was also halted.

"We need to continue conducting quality inspections in our (production) process," a Toyota official said.

Production lines at the plant had just resumed on Wednesday morning, after a two-day temporary suspension of operations from Monday caused by flaws found in Toyota's applications for Japanese government approval necessary for vehicle manufacturing and sales.

