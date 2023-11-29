Japan-Led Creditor Group Reaches Sri Lanka Debt Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A group of creditor countries led by Japan and others has reached a broad agreement with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring for the cash-strapped South Asian island nation, both sides announced Wednesday.

The deal includes an extension of repayment deadlines and an interest rate reduction for Sri Lanka, which is effectively in default.

Chaired jointly by Japan, India and France, the creditor group had been discussing the matter since April this year.

On Wednesday, Masato Kanda, Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, revealed that the deal does not include a principal reduction, adding that the agreement was made with an extended debt repayment arrangement in mind. He declined to comment further on the details of the deal.

Sri Lanka's external debts stood at 36.5 billion dollars at the end of June, including 10.9 billion dollars from bilateral lenders. China is the largest bilateral lender, with 4.6 billion dollars, followed by Japan, with 2.4 billion dollars, and India, with 1.6 billion dollars.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]