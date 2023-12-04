INTERVIEW: Single Trip in U.S. Offers Various Experiences

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Calling on more Japanese people to come to the United States, a U.S. tourism promotion official highlights the advantage of traveling the country offering a variety of opportunities to experience.

"We try to emphasize that, actually, you're getting something like two or three trips in one because there's so much to see and do ... in one single trip," Aaron Wodin-Schwartz, chief corporate affairs officer at Brand USA, said in a recent interview.

Even just one region of the country features mountains, beaches and deserts, as well as iconic cities, small towns and everything in between, he pointed out.

The Japanese and U.S. governments set 2024 as the tourism exchange year to enhance two-way flow of travel.

Underscoring the importance of tourism as a "critical source of economic development and growth" for both countries, the official of the public-private tourism promotion body said "a little bit more" structural and strategical efforts would be needed for a real recovery in travel particularly from Japan over the Pacific Ocean.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]