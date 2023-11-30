Okinawa Residents Voice Distrust after Latest U.S. Aircraft Incident

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Residents of Japan's Okinawa Prefecture have voiced their distrust of the U.S. military following Wednesday's fatal crash of a U.S. Osprey transport aircraft in southwestern Japan, the latest in a series of incidents involving U.S. military aircraft in the Asian nation.

U.S. military aircraft flying closely above houses is a common sight in Okinawa, which hosts about 70 pct of U.S. military bases in Japan.

"I thought (an accident happened) yet again," said Chiemi Yonashiro, 50. When her child attended a nursery near the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, a component of a U.S. military helicopter was found on the roof of the nursery.

Yonashiro said Wednesday's incident reminded her of "the dangers of something as dangerous as (the aircraft) flying over schools and houses."

On Wednesday afternoon, a U.S. CV-22 Osprey crashed into waters about 1 kilometer east of the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, north of Okinawa. One of its crew members has been found dead, and the rest are missing.

