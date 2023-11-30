Japan Eyes 30-Fold Rise in Computing Power for Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry aims to increase the computing capacity the country can dedicate to the development of generative artificial intelligence technology by 20 to 30 times by the end of March 2028.

The ministry set such a target for the first time as the global race heats up for generative AI development. The new target was presented on Wednesday at a meeting of experts discussing the direction of the government’s semiconductor and digital policies.

Japan’s current capacity that can be used for the purpose is estimated at 2-3 exaflops, or 2,000,000-3,000,000 trillion floating-point operations per second, according to the ministry.

The ministry hopes to raise the number to 60 exaflops by the end of fiscal 2027 as AI demand is expected to increase.

The ministry is also considering requiring makers of strategically important goods, such as semiconductors, to take measures to prevent technology leaks to foreign countries as a condition for receiving government aid.

