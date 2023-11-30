Japan Succeeds in Image Reconstruction from Brain Signal Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team has developed a technology to reconstruct mental images of scenery and objects from brain signal data acquired through functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI, equipment.

Previously, reconstruction of such images was achieved only when subjects were seeing objects directly with the eyes or imagining letters and geometric patterns.

The team, including the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, or QST, said it has become the first to successfully reconstruct arbitrary mental images from brain signal data.

The technology is expected to facilitate the development of new communication devices while supporting research to elucidate the mechanism of how humans see dreams and hallucinations.

The team's study has been published in the electronic edition of the international journal Neural Networks.

