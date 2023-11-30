Crown Prince Admits Lack of Explanation on Residence Renovation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino admitted that explanations about the 3-billion-yen renovation of his family's residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward were inadequate, at a press conference ahead of his 58th birthday on Thursday.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said that it was "very important to release important information in a timely manner."

He explained that of the expanded area of the residence, 66 pct is for offices of Imperial Household Agency staff who work for his family, 29 pct for his official business room, and 5 pct for the family's private quarters.

He added that the residence does not include rooms for his two daughters, Mako Komuro, who left the Imperial Family upon her marriage in October 2021, and Princess Kako, based on their consensus that it would be wasteful to create such rooms.

In June this year, the agency announced that Princess Kako had not moved into the renovated residence and remained alone in a building where the family had temporarily lived.

