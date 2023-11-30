Japan Lifts Nuclear Evacuation Order in Part of Fukushima Town

Newsfrom Japan

Tomioka, Fukushima Pref., Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Thursday lifted its nuclear disaster evacuation order in part of the Fukushima Prefecture town of Tomioka near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The order was removed for a district designated as a reconstruction base in the so-called difficult-to-return zone, where entry is strictly restricted because radiation levels remain high more than 12 years after the triple meltdown at the northeastern plant following the March 2011 temblor and tsunami.

The district in question, straddling the Oragahama and Fukaya areas, has three cemeteries, two meeting places and a sewage plant as well as 7 kilometers of public roads connecting these facilities.

The removal has allowed residents to pass through and visit these places freely while they cannot live there.

At 9 a.m., when the evacuation order was lifted, the gates that had restricted traffic were removed. Local police officers and firefighters entered the district for patrol.

