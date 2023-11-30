Osaka Expo Advance Tickets Put on Sale, with 500 Days to Go

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Advance tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka went on sale Thursday, exactly 500 days before the opening of the event.

The tickets became available through a special website, with the prices starting at 4,000 yen per visitor aged 18 or older.

A 4,000-yen one-day ticket can be used in the first two weeks of the Expo, which begins on April 13, 2025. The one-day ticket is priced at 2,200 yen for those aged 12-17 and 1,000 yen for those aged 4-11.

A 5,000-yen adult ticket can be used for the first three months, while 6,000-yen adult tickets that can be used on any day of the event running until Oct. 13, 2025, will be on sale until Oct. 6, 2024.

The advance tickets are priced lower than an adult one-day ticket to be sold during the event for 7,500 yen.

