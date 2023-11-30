Sapporo Unlikely to Host Winter Olympics in 2038 or Earlier

Newsfrom Japan

Paris/Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The northern Japan city of Sapporo now seems unlikely to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2038 or earlier.

At a meeting in Paris on Wednesday, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee confirmed the French Alps and Salt Lake City as the sole candidates to host the Winter Games in 2030 and 2034, respectively.

It also invited Switzerland into so-called privileged dialogue over the possibility of hosting the 2038 event, making the outlook for Sapporo's bid that year bleak.

Last month, the Japanese city dropped its bid to host the 2030 Games, partly due to the impact of bid-rigging and bribery scandals related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021. It then changed its target to 2034 or later.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Thursday, Japan Olympic Committee senior executive director Mitsugi Ogata admitted that Sapporo is now out of the running to host the Winter Games by 2034. "We will discuss with Sapporo on later possibilities," Ogata said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]