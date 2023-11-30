Japan Asks U.S. Military to Suspend Osprey Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has asked the U.S. military to suspend flights of Osprey transport aircraft following a fatal crash Wednesday, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

"We requested (the U.S. military) conduct flights only after the safety is confirmed, except for search and rescue operations," Kihara told a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The request was made by Taro Yamato, director-general of the Defense Ministry's Bureau of Policies for Regional Society, to Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, on Thursday morning.

Yamato told the parliamentary meeting that the Ground Self-Defense Force will suspend Osprey flights for the time being. The GSDF has 14 Ospreys temporarily deployed at its camp in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. One of the crew members was found dead in nearby waters later on the day.

