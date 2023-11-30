Japan Asks U.S. to Suspend Osprey Flights after Wed. Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government asked the U.S. military on Thursday to suspend flights of Osprey transport aircraft in the wake of Wednesday's fatal Osprey crash in southwestern Japan.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry plans for the Ground Self-Defense Force to suspend Osprey flights for the time being. The GSDF has 14 Ospreys temporarily deployed at its camp in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

"We have asked (the U.S. military) to conduct (Osprey) flights only after confirming the safety (of the aircraft), except for search and rescue operations," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The request was made Thursday morning by Taro Yamato, director-general of the Defense Ministry's Bureau of Policies for Regional Society, to Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa also made such a request during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]