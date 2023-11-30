DPFP's Maehara to Leave Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Maehara, acting leader of Japan's opposition Democratic Party for the People, has decided to leave the party, it was learned Thursday.

Several lawmakers close to Maehara are expected to leave the DPFP with him and form a new party, according to multiple sources.

The move is expected to deal a blow to DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki, with whom Maehara had disagreed on the party's policy of cooperation with the ruling bloc.

Speaking to reporters in the Diet, Japan's parliament, Tamaki said that he will confirm the facts on Maehara's move.

Maehara was first elected in the 1993 House of Representatives election from the now-defunct Japan New Party of former Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa and has been elected to the lower chamber of the Diet 10 consecutive times.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]