Kishida Leaves for Dubai to Attend COP28

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on a government plane Thursday to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28.

At COP 28, Kishida is expected to highlight Japan's achievements in supporting climate change measures in emerging and developing countries in various ways in accordance with the energy situation of each country.

On the sidelines of COP 28, the prime minister will hold talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and call for an end to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the enclave.

"I want to show our determination to lead the world toward the common goal of achieving net zero (greenhouse gas emissions) by mobilizing all of Japan's technology and financial capabilities," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office ahead of his departure.

Kishida also said that he will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Qatar. "I want to confirm our solidarity to calm the (Palestinian) situation as soon as possible and improve the humanitarian situation," he said.

