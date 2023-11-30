Japan High Court Revokes Welfare Benefit Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court on Thursday revoked cuts in welfare benefits in 2013-2015 for 13 recipients in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi and ordered the government to pay damages to them, overturning a lower court decision.

"The revisions in question (to the standard amounts of welfare benefits) are extremely unreasonable and go beyond the scope of discretion," Presiding Judge Yasuhiro Hasegawa of Nagoya High Court said, ordering the state to pay 10,000 yen to each of the 13 plaintiffs, who had argued that the reductions were illegal.

It was the second high court ruling on the matter and the first in favor of the plaintiffs. Compensation was granted for the first time in all of the related lawsuits.

Of welfare benefit items, the standard levels of livelihood assistance, which mainly covers food expenses, were lowered gradually by the government from 2013 on the ground of deflation in the country. The average size of the reductions stood at a record 6.5 pct, translating to a cut of some 67 billion yen in payments per year.

The plaintiffs argued that there was an error in the method for calculating the price index used as the basis for the reductions, and that the move was based on political intentions.

