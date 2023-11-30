DPFP's Maehara, 3 Others to Leave Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Maehara, acting leader of Japan's opposition Democratic Party for the People, and three other lawmakers said Thursday that they will leave the party and form a new party with Maehara as its chief.

The de facto split of the DPFP is set to whittle down the number of party members in the Diet, Japan's parliament, from the current 21, dealing a blow to leader Yuichiro Tamaki.

The DPFP leadership has yet to accept the letters of resignation from the four lawmakers.

Kazuya Shinba, secretary-general of the DPFP, told reporters that the party will consider its response, including the possibility of expelling the four from the party. He said: "It's very disappointing and unreasonable. It's a betrayal."

In a press conference at the Diet, Maehara slammed the DPFP's strategy of holding talks with the ruling bloc on the possibility of a temporary cut in gasoline tax.

