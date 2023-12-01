INTERVIEW: SBI Securities Sees Steady Growth in Customer Accounts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of customer accounts at SBI Securities Co. is projected to reach 20 million by 2026, up by 80 pct from the current level, Masato Takamura, president of the leading Japanese online brokerage firm, said in a recent interview.

The SBI group's overall brokerage accounts totaled 11.06 million as of the end of September, already the largest in Japan.

The group is enjoying a sharp increase in the number of new customers, after SBI Securities started eliminating its transaction fees for Japanese stocks from late September. The growth also reflects the planned expansion in January next year of the Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, tax exemption scheme for small-lot investments.

An increasing number of individual investors are moving their NISA accounts from other companies to SBI Securities, according to Takamura.

"The number of general securities accounts (at SBI Securities) is rising by more than 200,000 per month," he said.

