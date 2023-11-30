Japan Falls Out of Top 10 in Digital Government Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan fell out of the top 10 in the fiscal 2023 global digital government rankings released Thursday by Waseda University's Institute of Digital Government.

Japan ranked 11th in the latest rankings, failing to make the top 10 for the first time since the institute began the survey in fiscal 2005.

The result reflects a series of problems with the country's My Number social security and tax identification cards, which are managed by the Digital Agency.

Covering a total of 66 countries and regions, the rankings are decided based on 10 evaluation indicators, including the availability of online administrative services and 5G high-speed and high-capacity telecommunications.

Denmark topped the list for the third consecutive year, followed by Canada and Britain.

