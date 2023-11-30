Events in Tokyo, Osaka Mark 500 Days to 2025 Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Events were held in Tokyo and Osaka on Thursday to mark 500 days until the opening of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Through the events, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and others involved in the Expo hope to boost momentum amid many unresolved issues, such as soaring construction costs and delays in the construction of foreign pavilions.

During the Tokyo event, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a video message that his government will work with relevant local governments and business communities to ensure the success of the Expo.

Masakazu Tokura, head of the association and chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, vowed to resolve the many existing Expo-related issues one by one.

At the Osaka event, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said he hopes visitors to the Expo will enjoy experiences that only the Expo can offer.

