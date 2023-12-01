Maehara's New Party Seen as Move to Join Nippon Ishin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Maehara's departure from the Democratic Party for the People to form a new political party is seen by many across the political aisle as a move to join Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in the future.

The prominent lawmaker aims to achieve a change in government through a coalition of lawmakers other than those from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Japanese Communist Party.

"I want to promote non-LDP, non-JCP opposition cooperation that focuses on policy," Maehara said at a press conference Thursday.

Although Maehara did not mention Nippon Ishin by name during the press conference, the party, based in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, is apparently part of his ambition.

A senior Nippon Ishin official said that the party has been in talks with Maehara. At the press conference, Maehara revealed that he had met with Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba on Wednesday to explain in advance his intention to leave the DPFP.

