Japan to Tighten Regulations on OTC Drug Sales

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry has presented a draft plan to strengthen regulations on sales of over-the-counter drugs for cough and cold in response to the spread of overdoses mainly among young people.

The draft, presented at a meeting Thursday, calls for banning retailers from selling cough and cold remedies that may be abused to people under 20 in large volume or selling more than one product to such people at one time.

Under the plan, the sale of such drugs would be limited to one product and in small volume each time if the buyer is under 20.

Such drugs would be made available for purchase to people under 20 only through face-to-face sales at stores or online platforms with video and audio functions in principle. Pharmacists would check the names and ages of the buyers.

Some OTC drugs contain ingredients similar to those of illegal drugs and therefore may cause addiction if taken in large doses.

