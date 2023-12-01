Princess Aiko, Only Child of Japan's Emperor, Turns 22

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 22 on Friday, as she is leading a busy and fulfilling university life.

The princess is currently in her final year at the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University in Tokyo. After pandemic-related restrictions were lifted in the country, in-person classes resumed for many courses at her university.

She started to attend classes on campus this spring. Based on literature from Japan's Heian, Kamakura, Edo and Meiji periods, she is working on her graduation thesis. Meanwhile, the princess enjoyed the university's school festival in November, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

In addition to Japan's traditional culture, the princess is interested in welfare activities. In October, she and her parents visited the headquarters of the Japanese Red Cross Society to see a special exhibition on relief activities following the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.

She also looked around the permanent exhibition there and seemed to be impressed by the involvement of Empress Dowager Shoken, the wife of Emperor Meiji, in the early years of the organization's activities.

