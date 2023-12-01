Nihon Univ. American Football Club Member Admits to Drug Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--A 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football club admitted to possessing illegal drugs in the club's dormitory in the first hearing at Tokyo District Court on Friday.

The trial was concluded the same day with the prosecution seeking an 18-month imprisonment and the defense asking for a suspended sentence. The court is set to hand down a ruling on Jan. 9.

In the hearing, prosecutors alleged that the student, Noriyasu Kitabatake, started using illegal drugs before he entered the university and continued to do so at the dorm, including its roof, after the enrollment.

The university's probe found pills including an illegal stimulant in a locker in his room, which he believed were synthetic drug MDMA, prosecutors pointed out.

According to indictment, Kitabatake, who was arrested on Aug. 5, violated the narcotics control law by possessing about 0.198 gram of pill fragments containing a stimulant in the dorm.

