Japan Commits 10 M. Dlrs for Climate Loss Fund at COP28

Newsfrom Japan

Dubai, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan pledged to contribute 10 million dollars to a "loss and damage" fund at the start of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, in Dubai on Thursday.

State parties of the U.N. climate convention reached an agreement to operationalize the fund, designed to help developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

The agreement was struck on the first day of the COP28 conference that will run through Dec. 12, in a rare development led by the United Arab Emirates, the chair country. The UAE promised to commit 100 million dollars to the fund.

Climate change is believed to be causing natural disasters such as extreme downpours and droughts frequently around the world, hitting developing countries with weak public finance and infrastructure particularly hard.

The establishment of the fund was agreed on during last year's COP27, and operational details were to be discussed at COP28.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]