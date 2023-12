Japanese Scriptwriter Taichi Yamada Dies at 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scriptwriter Taichi Yamada died of old age at a facility in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Wednesday. He was 89.

A native of Tokyo, Yamada is known for popular Japanese television drama series such as "Fuzoroi no Ringotachi" and "Otokotachi no Tabiji."

After graduating from Waseda University, Yamada joined movie giant Shochiku Co. in 1958 and served as assistant film director. He worked under noted director Keisuke Kinoshita.

Yamada left the company in 1965 to become a freelance scriptwriter and worked on many popular TV drama series.

"Otokotachi no Tabiji," broadcast from 1976, starred Koji Tsuruta, who played a former member of the Imperial Japanese military's "kamikaze" special attack corps.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]