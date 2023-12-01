Japan to Cut Official Drug Prices for FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to lower official drug prices in the fiscal 2024 revision of medical fees to eliminate gaps with actual market prices.

Actual market prices, or prices paid by medical institutions to drug wholesalers, were some 6.0 pct lower on average than state-set official prices in September, according to the results of a health ministry survey reported to the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, an advisory body to the health minister, on Friday.

Such prices are left to market mechanisms and tend to be lower than official prices.

Medical fees, which are government-administered official prices for medical services paid to hospitals and drugstores under the public health care system, consist of labor costs as well as official drug prices.

The government will consider ways to use the money left by the lowering of official drug prices. The rate of revision to overall medical fees, including the labor cost portion, will also be discussed.

