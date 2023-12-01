Abe Faction Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Member Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party faction previously headed by the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is suspected of giving kickbacks to member lawmakers, sources said Friday.

The kickbacks were paid from slush funds amassed from revenues from fundraising party tickets that member lawmakers sold beyond their sales quotas, the sources said, adding that the amount of the funds is believed to have exceeded 100 million yen over five years.

The faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, is suspected of failing to record the movements of the money in its political funds reports, the sources said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, which received a criminal complaint over the matter, is conducting investigations on suspicion of a political funds control law violation, according to sources.

"We will closely check the facts," Ryu Shionoya, a senior member of the Abe faction, told reporters Friday.

