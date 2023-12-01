Japan to Slap Sanctions over N. Korea Spy Satellite Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to impose fresh sanctions in response to North Korea's launch of a spy satellite using ballistic missile technology last month.

Four groups and five individuals will be added to Japan's list of asset freeze targets under the foreign exchange law due to their roles in Pyongyang's missile and nuclear development programs, the government said.

The new targets, officially designated at the day's cabinet meeting, are North Korea's Kimsuky hacker group and three other organizations, as well as North Korean, Russian and Slovak nationals.

At a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said North Korea's move "should never be accepted as it threatens peace and safety in not only the region but also the international community."

Then he reiterated Japan's policy of seeking North Korea's complete abandonment of the missile and nuclear programs in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

