U.S. Tells Japan Ospreys Flying after Thorough Safety Checks

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Friday the United States has explained to the Japanese government that Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military are being operated after thorough and careful maintenance work and safety checks are conducted.

The U.S. side also told Japan that flights of CV-22 Ospreys, the U.S. Air Force variant of the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, are not conducted currently and that Washington will share with Tokyo as much detailed information as possible about Wednesday's fatal Osprey crash in a transparent way," according to Kihara, who was speaking at a press conference.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey carrying eight crew members crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

"We have not yet received full explanations" about the accident from the United States, Kihara said, adding, "We are concerned that Osprey flights continue taking place despite a lack of sufficient explanations."

A total of 14 takeoffs and landings by Ospreys of the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy have been confirmed at the Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Okinawa Prefecture and the U.S. Air Force's Kadena Air Base in the same southernmost Japan prefecture after Kihara requested Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, on Thursday to stop flying Ospreys, the minister said.

