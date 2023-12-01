Rengo Formalizes Plan to Demand Pay Hike of 5 Pct or More

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, on Friday adopted a plan to demand a wage hike of at least 5 pct in next year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations.

The more ambitious target than "5 pct or so" Rengo sought in this year's shunto negotiations is aimed at winning further pay increases to improve livelihoods, at a time when price-adjusted real wages continue to fall short of the previous year's levels as soaring prices have become embedded.

Rengo assumes that there will be a regular salary increase of 2 pct and will demand that pay scales be raised by 3 pct or more. It demanded a pay-scale increase of around 3 pct in the 2023 shunto.

The targets were formalized at the day's Rengo central committee meeting held in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The umbrella body of labor unions across Japan is seeking a pay scale hike for the 11th consecutive year.

